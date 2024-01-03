Rock star killed by Pfizer VAXX poison injections

"I AM NOW 100% VACCINATED. Yesterday they arrived at my home at 9 pm, two young nurses. The graduates Ingrid Villafuerte and Liliana Flores. Very attentive, jovial, dressed head to toe with their biosecurity suit as protocol orders, and briefcase in hand, for the placement of my second dose against covid, due to my special health condition. I received them very cheerfully surrounded by my family and my nurses who checked the procedure to be performed, and the verification of the Pfizer brand and the placement of the dose.

The beautiful graduates first took my data to verify if it was my person (lol obviously), then proceeded to prepare and show the dose. They disinfected the area where I was going to place the vaccine and proceeded to the placement, which only lasted a few thousand seconds. I didn't even count. The service was very quick and pleasant.

We were given the directions in case there were any side effects. They were very professional in resolving my wife all her doubts. That's why I'm calmer and very grateful. Well, just like me, many people with serious and rare diseases, already have the hope of receiving the vaccine and thus being immunized.

I in gratitude could only give them a big smile and a lot of chocolates to sweeten their journey and alleviate the cold. I was waiting for them since 8am, but they were so busy that we just saw each other at night. I felt so much admiration for Ingrid Villafuerte and Liliana Flores.

It is a great job that our medical staff does. Thanks to them now I'm calmer and protected.

I hope girls, that this post gives you the joy you gave me. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.

Good morning friends and happy Sunday to all!!!"

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1740815145150922899

https://www.facebookDOTcom/pedrosuarezvertiz/posts/pfbid02FoTKLPiaDqd8KntB9irPsNYserTxnWwV1YWvNWxpodit5J7xFuNqrFvDVAyyWmnrl

###

"Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, Peruvian Rock Icon, Dead at 54"

"Known for hits like "Los globos del cielo," the artist stopped performing 10 years ago due to his illness."

https://www.billboardDOTcom/music/latin/pedro-suarez-vertiz-dead-peruvian-rock-1235572993/

###

The Knack's My Sharona cover by Phil X (Bon Jovi) and The Drills

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=cIS4zOH70pg

Mirrored - bootcamp

