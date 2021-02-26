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CNN Owner AT&T Caught Aiding Chinese Death Camps
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210 views • February 26, 2021
Tom Pappert joins The Alex Jones Show to break down his story about AT&T doubling down on working with a CCP-controlled company that assists with the genocide of the Uyghur ethnic minority.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60382d0c17cd6e1bb310a9b8
https://banned.video/watch?id=60382d0c17cd6e1bb310a9b8
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