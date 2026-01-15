The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 420 - Rome Stoops To Conquer

In this video message I am returning to the central topic in the DIF video series of HOW the Roman Catholic Empire rules the world today. I will use a book published in 1935 titled, “Rome Stoops To Conquer” written by a Jesuit by the name of Boyd Barrett 90 years ago, to establish this TRUTH. Barrett wrote 12 books during his life which promote and glory in the triumph of the Roman Catholic Religion in its CONQUEST of the peoples of the United States of America. Boyd promoted Jesuit “Psychology” and the power of the mind in many of his books. His books are working in SYNC with the rise of Radio and then TV technology and the Cult of the Psycho Analyst in the United and States and Europe. It will become clear to the listener that the United States was already a political vassal of Rome 150 years ago. I will try to illustrate that Rome first had to conquer the USA from WITHIN on ALL fronts before it could USE the USA to conquer the world WITHOUT - beyond US borders. It has been a slow, steady operation throughout the 20th century.









Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com









How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!





http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html









Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!





http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html









The Holy Spirit





http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html









The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”





http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html









The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception





http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html









The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 432 Videos





http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html









Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series





https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7









Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series





https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5









Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling









BitChute - Darkness Is Falling









Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth









You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel









pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling









Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling