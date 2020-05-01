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Toxic Light, Reflection, & The Destruction Of Shamanic-Earth
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40 views • May 01, 2020
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My Website: https://holyhealing.weebly.com/
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Take Charge Of Your Health: https://youtu.be/vHMN8NQNKSs
KUNDALINI: The Evolutionary Energy of Humankind: https://youtu.be/7KQZ6LPDXUg
Cultivating Willpower In A Sick World: https://youtu.be/xJrwbRj_wqk
Exercising While Intermittent Fasting: https://youtu.be/Fj1DiVzCuWg
The Serpent & The Caduceus: https://youtu.be/KyAju8MTl9g
WHY I DRINK DISTILLED WATER: https://youtu.be/XjNFFB2bfvY
How I Got Through Extreme Alcohol Withdrawals:https://youtu.be/l9ziPEKR9VA
COFFEE & LEMON ENEMAS: https://youtu.be/SlXIRx9sybo
My Dark Past With Alcoholism: https://youtu.be/I1Z2nSZrJLU
Cleansing With Cayenne Pepper: https://youtu.be/sYQBH0jsik0
Why Kundalini Can be Dangerous: https://youtu.be/6Vb_y89umjU
How to Take Cayenne Pepper: https://youtu.be/FHrhrX6CGB0
COFFEE ENEMAS & COLON CLEANSING: https://youtu.be/tvtN--enrLQ
Christ Consciousness: https://youtu.be/wEGeqiSwxUA
ALCOHOLISM - YOU CAN QUIT DRINKING: https://youtu.be/Zucx4iEJVi8
The Vitamin-D Depletion Agenda: https://youtu.be/NGvmDRLvHno
MAGNESIUM - Why You Need it: https://youtu.be/lfQtSxRvdRQ
Alcoholism, Withdrawls, DT's: https://youtu.be/8mckF0WWUco
My Website: https://holyhealing.weebly.com/
Instagram: Sacred Serpent
Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/SacredStarSeedSerpent13
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/brandon-james-setepenre-gingerelli
Unlock hours of bonus videos and support my cause: http://www.patreon.com/SacredSerpent
GoFundMe: http://www.GoFundMe.com/SacredSerpent
Take Charge Of Your Health: https://youtu.be/vHMN8NQNKSs
KUNDALINI: The Evolutionary Energy of Humankind: https://youtu.be/7KQZ6LPDXUg
Cultivating Willpower In A Sick World: https://youtu.be/xJrwbRj_wqk
Exercising While Intermittent Fasting: https://youtu.be/Fj1DiVzCuWg
The Serpent & The Caduceus: https://youtu.be/KyAju8MTl9g
WHY I DRINK DISTILLED WATER: https://youtu.be/XjNFFB2bfvY
How I Got Through Extreme Alcohol Withdrawals:https://youtu.be/l9ziPEKR9VA
COFFEE & LEMON ENEMAS: https://youtu.be/SlXIRx9sybo
My Dark Past With Alcoholism: https://youtu.be/I1Z2nSZrJLU
Cleansing With Cayenne Pepper: https://youtu.be/sYQBH0jsik0
Why Kundalini Can be Dangerous: https://youtu.be/6Vb_y89umjU
How to Take Cayenne Pepper: https://youtu.be/FHrhrX6CGB0
COFFEE ENEMAS & COLON CLEANSING: https://youtu.be/tvtN--enrLQ
Christ Consciousness: https://youtu.be/wEGeqiSwxUA
ALCOHOLISM - YOU CAN QUIT DRINKING: https://youtu.be/Zucx4iEJVi8
The Vitamin-D Depletion Agenda: https://youtu.be/NGvmDRLvHno
MAGNESIUM - Why You Need it: https://youtu.be/lfQtSxRvdRQ
Alcoholism, Withdrawls, DT's: https://youtu.be/8mckF0WWUco
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