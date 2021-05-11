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Tech Censorship and Education
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0 view • May 11, 2021
Daniel Natal takes a request from the audience and interviews a poster from the comment section of one of his videos. Toward that end, he speaks to Marla Fernandez-Benavides (the so-called Cuban Goddess), who shares her frustration with being deplatformed by Facebook. Running parallel to her concern about corporate propaganda is educational propaganda, which has seen her try to teach her own son at home.
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