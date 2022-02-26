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Very Important Video to Share About What They Plan on Doing to Humanity! [25.02.2022]
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112 views • February 26, 2022
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A Call For An UPRISING
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Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
16,408 Views feb 25, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
84.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/C5bKfdwO1m0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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