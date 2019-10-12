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Turkey Attacks US Troops, Iran Tanker Bombed No One Cares, CIA "Whistleblower" & Terrorism Vaccine
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24 views • October 12, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Iranian Oil Tanker Struck By 2 Missiles Near Saudi Port
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/iranian-oil-tanker-struck-2-missiles-near-saudi-port
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1182539238782296064
Turkey presses Syrian assault as thousands flee the fighting
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/2019/10/10/turkey-says-ground-forces-are-advancing-in-northern-syria/
https://thedefensepost.com/2019/10/10/turkey-syria-tal-abyad-incursion/
Turkey assault on Syria has displaced 100,000 people, according to UN
https://breaking.iavian.net/article/224313
Turkey within Trump red line, US seeking ceasefire: official
https://www.france24.com/en/20191010-turkey-within-trump-red-line-us-seeking-ceasefire-official
U.S. House Republicans to seek sanctions on Turkey over Kurd offensive
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-syria-security-turkey-usa-republicans/u-s-house-republicans-to-seek-sanctions-on-turkey-over-kurd-offensive-idUSKBN1WP347
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/house-republicans-push-back-turkey-sanctions-trump-says-were-slowly-getting-out-middle
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/10/trump-brings-troops-back-home-to-saudi-arabia.html
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1182387198164946944
https://twitter.com/morphonios/status/1182419020752011270
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/10/11/trumps-syria-withdrawal-relax-its-another-pr-gimmick/
https://twitter.com/DanLamothe/status/1182684878938267649
https://twitter.com/LucasFoxNews/status/1182684859963232260
Graham-Van Hollen Turkey Sanctions Bill
https://www.vanhollen.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/10.09.19%20Turkish%20Sanctions.pdf
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Pages/caatsa.aspx
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Documents/hr3364_pl115-44.pdf
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Documents/isa_1996.pdf
EU Must Reject Turkey’s 'Blackmail' On Syrian Refugees, Urges Italy's Conte
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/erdogan-threatens-flood-europe-millions-syrian-refugees-if-it-criticizes-turkish
IS claims deadly bomb attack in Syria Kurdish town
https://breaking.iavian.net/article/224314
https://www.france24.com/en/20191011-deadly-blast-rocks-kurdish-town-in-syria-officials
Erdogan says Turkey ‘won’t stop’ operation in northern Syria despite ‘threats’ as US warns it can ‘shut down’ Ankara’s economy
https://www.rt.com/news/470734-erdogan-continue-operation-syria-kurds/
Exclusive: Turkey Bombs US Special Forces in Syria Attack, Apparently by Mistake
https://www.newsweek.com/us-troops-syria-turkey-1464727
The Latest: Turkey says it did not open fire on US post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/middle_east/the-latest-trump-doubts-public-wants-us-involved-in-syria/2019/10/10/2c12096a-ebd6-11e9-a329-7378fbfa1b63_story.html
Damascus vows to confront 'brutal' Turkish aggression by all legal means
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/10/10/608350/Damascus-vows-to-confront-brutal-Turkish-aggression-by-all-legal-means
Putin Planning "Deal Of The Century" Between Syria & Turkey As US Exits
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-exit-putin-planning-deal-century-between-syria-turkey
Pentagon sending 2,000+ more troops to ‘assure and enhance defense’ of Saudi Arabia amid tensions with Iran
https://www.rt.com/news/470730-pentagon-troops-saudi-iran/
CIA 'Whistleblower' Assisted By James Clapper Associate
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cia-whistleblower-assisted-james-clapper-associate
https://twitter.com/thebradfordfile/status/1182681393274507266
New Vaccines Are In Our Future That Will "Literally Change Your DNA”
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/dna-based-vaccines-are-in-our-future-they-will-literally-change-your-dna_10092019
DOD Officials Discuss Eliminating Islam Religion By Using Virus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Yy_g3WIBY4&feature=youtu.be
#Syria #Iran #CIA #Turkey
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
* * *
Iranian Oil Tanker Struck By 2 Missiles Near Saudi Port
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/iranian-oil-tanker-struck-2-missiles-near-saudi-port
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1182539238782296064
Turkey presses Syrian assault as thousands flee the fighting
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/2019/10/10/turkey-says-ground-forces-are-advancing-in-northern-syria/
https://thedefensepost.com/2019/10/10/turkey-syria-tal-abyad-incursion/
Turkey assault on Syria has displaced 100,000 people, according to UN
https://breaking.iavian.net/article/224313
Turkey within Trump red line, US seeking ceasefire: official
https://www.france24.com/en/20191010-turkey-within-trump-red-line-us-seeking-ceasefire-official
U.S. House Republicans to seek sanctions on Turkey over Kurd offensive
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-syria-security-turkey-usa-republicans/u-s-house-republicans-to-seek-sanctions-on-turkey-over-kurd-offensive-idUSKBN1WP347
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/house-republicans-push-back-turkey-sanctions-trump-says-were-slowly-getting-out-middle
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/10/trump-brings-troops-back-home-to-saudi-arabia.html
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1182387198164946944
https://twitter.com/morphonios/status/1182419020752011270
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/10/11/trumps-syria-withdrawal-relax-its-another-pr-gimmick/
https://twitter.com/DanLamothe/status/1182684878938267649
https://twitter.com/LucasFoxNews/status/1182684859963232260
Graham-Van Hollen Turkey Sanctions Bill
https://www.vanhollen.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/10.09.19%20Turkish%20Sanctions.pdf
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Pages/caatsa.aspx
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Documents/hr3364_pl115-44.pdf
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Documents/isa_1996.pdf
EU Must Reject Turkey’s 'Blackmail' On Syrian Refugees, Urges Italy's Conte
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/erdogan-threatens-flood-europe-millions-syrian-refugees-if-it-criticizes-turkish
IS claims deadly bomb attack in Syria Kurdish town
https://breaking.iavian.net/article/224314
https://www.france24.com/en/20191011-deadly-blast-rocks-kurdish-town-in-syria-officials
Erdogan says Turkey ‘won’t stop’ operation in northern Syria despite ‘threats’ as US warns it can ‘shut down’ Ankara’s economy
https://www.rt.com/news/470734-erdogan-continue-operation-syria-kurds/
Exclusive: Turkey Bombs US Special Forces in Syria Attack, Apparently by Mistake
https://www.newsweek.com/us-troops-syria-turkey-1464727
The Latest: Turkey says it did not open fire on US post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/middle_east/the-latest-trump-doubts-public-wants-us-involved-in-syria/2019/10/10/2c12096a-ebd6-11e9-a329-7378fbfa1b63_story.html
Damascus vows to confront 'brutal' Turkish aggression by all legal means
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/10/10/608350/Damascus-vows-to-confront-brutal-Turkish-aggression-by-all-legal-means
Putin Planning "Deal Of The Century" Between Syria & Turkey As US Exits
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-exit-putin-planning-deal-century-between-syria-turkey
Pentagon sending 2,000+ more troops to ‘assure and enhance defense’ of Saudi Arabia amid tensions with Iran
https://www.rt.com/news/470730-pentagon-troops-saudi-iran/
CIA 'Whistleblower' Assisted By James Clapper Associate
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cia-whistleblower-assisted-james-clapper-associate
https://twitter.com/thebradfordfile/status/1182681393274507266
New Vaccines Are In Our Future That Will "Literally Change Your DNA”
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/dna-based-vaccines-are-in-our-future-they-will-literally-change-your-dna_10092019
DOD Officials Discuss Eliminating Islam Religion By Using Virus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Yy_g3WIBY4&feature=youtu.be
#Syria #Iran #CIA #Turkey
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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