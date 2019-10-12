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Turkey Attacks US Troops, Iran Tanker Bombed No One Cares, CIA "Whistleblower" & Terrorism Vaccine
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond
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24 views • October 12, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.

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Iranian Oil Tanker Struck By 2 Missiles Near Saudi Port
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/iranian-oil-tanker-struck-2-missiles-near-saudi-port
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1182539238782296064

Turkey presses Syrian assault as thousands flee the fighting
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/2019/10/10/turkey-says-ground-forces-are-advancing-in-northern-syria/
https://thedefensepost.com/2019/10/10/turkey-syria-tal-abyad-incursion/
Turkey assault on Syria has displaced 100,000 people, according to UN
https://breaking.iavian.net/article/224313

Turkey within Trump red line, US seeking ceasefire: official
https://www.france24.com/en/20191010-turkey-within-trump-red-line-us-seeking-ceasefire-official

U.S. House Republicans to seek sanctions on Turkey over Kurd offensive
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-syria-security-turkey-usa-republicans/u-s-house-republicans-to-seek-sanctions-on-turkey-over-kurd-offensive-idUSKBN1WP347
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/house-republicans-push-back-turkey-sanctions-trump-says-were-slowly-getting-out-middle
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/10/trump-brings-troops-back-home-to-saudi-arabia.html
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1182387198164946944
https://twitter.com/morphonios/status/1182419020752011270
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/10/11/trumps-syria-withdrawal-relax-its-another-pr-gimmick/
https://twitter.com/DanLamothe/status/1182684878938267649
https://twitter.com/LucasFoxNews/status/1182684859963232260

Graham-Van Hollen Turkey Sanctions Bill
https://www.vanhollen.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/10.09.19%20Turkish%20Sanctions.pdf
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Pages/caatsa.aspx
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Documents/hr3364_pl115-44.pdf
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Documents/isa_1996.pdf

EU Must Reject Turkey’s 'Blackmail' On Syrian Refugees, Urges Italy's Conte
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/erdogan-threatens-flood-europe-millions-syrian-refugees-if-it-criticizes-turkish

IS claims deadly bomb attack in Syria Kurdish town
https://breaking.iavian.net/article/224314
https://www.france24.com/en/20191011-deadly-blast-rocks-kurdish-town-in-syria-officials

Erdogan says Turkey ‘won’t stop’ operation in northern Syria despite ‘threats’ as US warns it can ‘shut down’ Ankara’s economy
https://www.rt.com/news/470734-erdogan-continue-operation-syria-kurds/

Exclusive: Turkey Bombs US Special Forces in Syria Attack, Apparently by Mistake
https://www.newsweek.com/us-troops-syria-turkey-1464727

The Latest: Turkey says it did not open fire on US post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/middle_east/the-latest-trump-doubts-public-wants-us-involved-in-syria/2019/10/10/2c12096a-ebd6-11e9-a329-7378fbfa1b63_story.html

Damascus vows to confront 'brutal' Turkish aggression by all legal means
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/10/10/608350/Damascus-vows-to-confront-brutal-Turkish-aggression-by-all-legal-means

Putin Planning "Deal Of The Century" Between Syria & Turkey As US Exits
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-exit-putin-planning-deal-century-between-syria-turkey

Pentagon sending 2,000+ more troops to ‘assure and enhance defense’ of Saudi Arabia amid tensions with Iran
https://www.rt.com/news/470730-pentagon-troops-saudi-iran/

CIA 'Whistleblower' Assisted By James Clapper Associate
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cia-whistleblower-assisted-james-clapper-associate
https://twitter.com/thebradfordfile/status/1182681393274507266

New Vaccines Are In Our Future That Will "Literally Change Your DNA”
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/dna-based-vaccines-are-in-our-future-they-will-literally-change-your-dna_10092019

DOD Officials Discuss Eliminating Islam Religion By Using Virus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Yy_g3WIBY4&feature=youtu.be

#Syria #Iran #CIA #Turkey

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