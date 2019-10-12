Turkey Attacks US Troops, Iran Tanker Bombed No One Cares, CIA "Whistleblower" & Terrorism Vaccine

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:Subscribe on iTunes:* * *Iranian Oil Tanker Struck By 2 Missiles Near Saudi PortTurkey presses Syrian assault as thousands flee the fightingTurkey assault on Syria has displaced 100,000 people, according to UNTurkey within Trump red line, US seeking ceasefire: officialU.S. House Republicans to seek sanctions on Turkey over Kurd offensiveGraham-Van Hollen Turkey Sanctions BillEU Must Reject Turkey’s 'Blackmail' On Syrian Refugees, Urges Italy's ConteIS claims deadly bomb attack in Syria Kurdish townErdogan says Turkey ‘won’t stop’ operation in northern Syria despite ‘threats’ as US warns it can ‘shut down’ Ankara’s economyExclusive: Turkey Bombs US Special Forces in Syria Attack, Apparently by MistakeThe Latest: Turkey says it did not open fire on US postDamascus vows to confront 'brutal' Turkish aggression by all legal meansPutin Planning "Deal Of The Century" Between Syria & Turkey As US ExitsPentagon sending 2,000+ more troops to ‘assure and enhance defense’ of Saudi Arabia amid tensions with IranCIA 'Whistleblower' Assisted By James Clapper AssociateNew Vaccines Are In Our Future That Will "Literally Change Your DNA”DOD Officials Discuss Eliminating Islam Religion By Using Virus#Syria #Iran #CIA #Turkey"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."