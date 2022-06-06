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Sri Lanka - The people are burning the government workers homes and cars
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214 views • June 06, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
The Prime Minister has escaped. Took a crap all over his people and left. Some elites and politicians have not escaped and are being dealt with. The people are down to one meal a day if they are lucky.
Source: Learn Something New Today.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWcozI1GK7UL/
The Prime Minister has escaped. Took a crap all over his people and left. Some elites and politicians have not escaped and are being dealt with. The people are down to one meal a day if they are lucky.
Source: Learn Something New Today.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWcozI1GK7UL/
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