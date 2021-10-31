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In a nutshell ... (fully subtitled this time)
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317 views • October 31, 2021
Are the injections safe? And if they aren't, what you could be the real goal for injecting the whole world? (I DON'T KNOW WHY THE SUBTITLES HAVE BEEN LOST EACH TIME I HAVE UPLOADED THE VIDEO TO BRIGHTEON. THIS TIME, I HAVE DONE A SCREEN RECORDED MP4 VERSION. HOPEFULLY, THE SUBTITLES CANNOT BE REMOVED ANY MORE). Please enjoy and resist the criminal deceptive narrative.
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