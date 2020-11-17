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Europe Rising against Pandemic Scam
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424 views • November 17, 2020
This is a compilation of three videos from London and Berlin recorded on August 29, 2020. Massive and enthusiastic crowds assemble to show their disgust with and defiance of the pandemic scam. Out of tens of thousands, you will see only one person with a mask. David Icke and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. deliver rousing speeches to wild cheers from what appears to be the beginning of a global groundswell of resistance against insanity and corruption in high places. Those who think they are alone in their suspicion of hidden agendas behind the pandemic theater will be encouraged by these scenes. We definitely are not alone. 2020 Aug 29 – Source: Red Pill University
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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