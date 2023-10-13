Live Cheap - Food Storage

A major part of living cheap and an uncheap world is stockpiling, hoarding or just saving for the future. One of the main things to stockpile is food but you have to have food in very good containers like tins and Glass Containers that are a deterrent for the rodents. Anything in plastic or cardboard is not rodent proof and the rodents, the rats, mice or whatever you have all rip it to shreds guaranteed. Even liquids in plastic bottles are suspect and rodents just need to chew one tooth mark and whatever's in the bottle will drip out and I was quite lucky when they attacked the bleach bottles. The bleach bottles were actually on the middle shelf and underneath there was food in those plastic storage containers but the bleach just landed on the lid and stayed there and didn't get into the food which was very very good for me.

