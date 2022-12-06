Create New Account
2nd Grade Student Suddenly Dies, Kids Struggling to Concentrate Post-Vaccination
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/563653

Summary：Canadian doctor William Markis, who reported 93 Canadian doctors that died suddenly after being vaccinated, said in conversation with Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson that it's not just doctors who are dying suddenly or unexpectedly, it’s seeing in paramedics, police, firefighters. He was recently contacted by an anonymous teacher who said they are seeing sudden deaths in school. Kids are having all kinds of reaction and cannot concentrate in class after the vaccination.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

