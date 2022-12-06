2nd Grade Student Suddenly Dies, Kids Struggling to Concentrate Post-Vaccination

https://gnews.org/articles/563653
Summary：Canadian doctor William Markis, who reported 93 Canadian doctors that died suddenly after being vaccinated, said in conversation with Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson that it's not just doctors who are dying suddenly or unexpectedly, it’s seeing in paramedics, police, firefighters. He was recently contacted by an anonymous teacher who said they are seeing sudden deaths in school. Kids are having all kinds of reaction and cannot concentrate in class after the vaccination.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.