Dr. Harvey Risch: The Government Has No Compelling Legal Grounds for COVID-19 Vax Mandates

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"The only legal grounds – for a compelling interest of the government is to prevent spread. And if the vaccines have failed to prevent spread, there are no other compelling legal grounds for a government to mandate vaccination."
Full Interview: https://rumble.com/v1o8mxy-dr.-harvey-risch-health-establishment-censors-us-because-theyve-lost-the-ar.html