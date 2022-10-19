Dr. Harvey Risch: The Government Has No Compelling Legal Grounds for COVID-19 Vax Mandates

"The only legal grounds – for a compelling interest of the government is to prevent spread. And if the vaccines have failed to prevent spread, there are no other compelling legal grounds for a government to mandate vaccination."
Full Interview: https://rumble.com/v1o8mxy-dr.-harvey-risch-health-establishment-censors-us-because-theyve-lost-the-ar.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.