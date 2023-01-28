Create New Account
Trauma detox - Come to yourself
The introduction to the workshop January 17th 2023, where Ole Blente talks about how traumas prohibits us from knowing who we really are, and why a herbal detox isn't nenecessarily the answer as long as we have traumas blocking the way.

Watch the video on automatic triggers in the exercise-playlist.

Learn more on www.innate.one

If you want to participate in a workshop, you can sign up for the newsletter on our web-page, and youæll receive a link for the next free workshop. Choose subscribe in the list here: https://www.innate.one/contact/

The book 'Trauma is a thing of the past' is available here: https://www.amazon.com/Trauma-thing-past-Telepathy-black/dp/B09WHSMFBR/





