Trauma detox - Come to yourself

The introduction to the workshop January 17th 2023, where Ole Blente talks about how traumas prohibits us from knowing who we really are, and why a herbal detox isn't nenecessarily the answer as long as we have traumas blocking the way.
Watch the video on automatic triggers in the exercise-playlist.
Learn more on www.innate.one
If you want to participate in a workshop, you can sign up for the newsletter on our web-page, and youæll receive a link for the next free workshop. Choose subscribe in the list here: https://www.innate.one/contact/
The book 'Trauma is a thing of the past' is available here: https://www.amazon.com/Trauma-thing-past-Telepathy-black/dp/B09WHSMFBR/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.