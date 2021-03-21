VACCINE BLACK MAGIC TRANSHUMANISM WARNING FROM Dr. CARRIE MADEJ; Dr. BASSEL AL-SABAH FAILED TO PROTECT KUWAIT AND EXPATS - COMPROMISED BY W.H.O.__14

The science on mRNA and DNA vaccines is most definitely not settled, not even by Moderna, the leading developer in the race for a Covid vaccine, who has directly stated that there is a real possibility that this new class of vaccines may permanently alter human DNA. They just don’t yet know.



Additionally, it is a well-documented fact that mRNA and DNA vaccines have never been approved for human use, and that leading experts, including Bill Gates, have publicly stated that a Covid-19 vaccine will likely use this technology.



Please see this report: Moderna Vaccine White Paper – “DNA Vaccines Have a Risk of Permanently Changing a Person’s DNA”. The following is a direct quote from a 2017 Moderna Biotechnology white paper:



“DNA VACCINE WORK BEGAN THIRTY YEARS AGO, BUT AS YET THERE ARE NO LICENSED DNA VACCINES AND MOST REMAIN IN PHASE 1 TESTING.



THE KEY CHALLENGE ASSOCIATED WITH DNA VACCINES IS THAT THEY MUST PENETRATE THE CELL NUCLEUS (CROSSING TWO MEMBRANES; THE CYTOPLASM AND THE NUCLEUS). THE DNA MUST THEN BE TRANSCRIBED IN THE NUCLEUS INTO MRNA BEFORE MOVING TO THE CYTOPLASM TO STIMULATE ANTIGEN PRODUCTION. THIS CORE COMPLEX PATHWAY OFTEN REQUIRES BOTH LARGER DOSES AND SPECIAL, OFTEN PAINFUL DELIVERY DEVICES USING ELECTRIC SHOCKS OR GOLD MICROSPHERES INTO PERSON’S SKIN TO DELIVER THE DNA VACCINE. ONCE INSIDE THE NUCLEUS, DNA VACCINES HAVE A RISK OF PERMANENTLY CHANGING A PERSON’S DNA.” ~ MODERNA BIOTECH WHITE PAPER



Please consider that discussing this issue, and quoting concerned doctors and scientists, is not misinformation, it is factual reporting on the current and very important debate about vaccines amid this pandemic.



We present this information here as a public service, and we trust the ability of our readers to make their own conclusions about how this may impact theirs or their family’s health. Censoring this or restricting us for publishing this would be a disservice to human health and an affront to free speech and informed medical consent, and could potentially lead to more lawsuits against Facebook and it’s fact-checking contractors.



The transhumanist movement believes that human beings, as we exist in our current form, do not represent the complete evolution of our species, which, over time, should evolve to include a merger with technology. Doing so will supposedly give us longevity and ability far beyond what is possible today. Highly controversial, trans-humanism is moving forward without much of a debate, without consensus, and without regulation, and the singularity is rapidly approaching, whether you like it or not.



There are concerned scientists and doctors whose understanding of the human body and medical developments leads them to believe that the risks of such a future are worth discussing now.



Dr. Carrie Madej is one such physician, and in a recent video, she shares her perspective on what it means to go from Human 1.0 to Human 2.0, describes trans-humanism, and voices her concern over the risks of mRNA and DNA vaccines.