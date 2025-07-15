Canada Arrest SonOfEnos For Exposing Truth Gods Chosen Terrorists Jewish Supremacy Coming To America

Video reports like this are considered hate speech in Canada. Truth is now hate speech in Canada.

Kenan Son Of Enos was arrested on June 20 , 2025 in Ontario , Canada for willfully promoting hate speech and antisemitism.

He is now being held at a maximum security prison called Central North Correctional Centre Prison in Penetanguishene, Ontario.

It is located at 1501 Fuller Ave, Penetanguishene, ON L9M 2H4, Canada , Phone: +1 705-549-9470

His Mother reached out to Victor-Hugo for help.

I am now reaching out to everyone of you for help to save Kenan from this injustice of arresting him over his Free Speech.

Please get the word out about his situation and the draconian laws of the Canadian justice system that are spreading across the world at a breakneck pace.

If we do not all unite and rally around Kenan we will all be next.

He has done nothing wrong except exercise his free speech given to him by our Creator.

The First Amendment is now hanging in the balance and we all need to stand together and stop this tyranny in its tracks sweeping this world together!

Kenan's Mother just set up a GiveSendGo account to help raise funds for a lawyer to represent him.





Please consider donating anything you can to help!





- https://www.gofundme.com/f/iam-raising-money-to-pay-for-a-lawyer-for-my-son/cl/s?v=amp14_t2&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp13_c-amp14_t2&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&lang=en_CA