BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

If Trump wants 'stolen' Venezuelan Oil back, he should return 'stolen' southern US States First - Colombian president - TX, CA, & the entire southern US are, in his view, territories taken by force
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
159 views • 2 days ago

If Trump wants 'stolen' Venezuelan oil back, he should return 'stolen' southern US states first – Colombian president

Texas, California, and the entire southern United States are, in his view, territories taken by force rather than legitimately sold or ceded, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said.

💬 “No Latin American president can say, ‘Give it back, they stole it from us.’ But Trump can say that about Venezuelan oil: ‘Give it back because they stole it from me.’ How does that make sense?” he said. 

In response, Petro proposed a symbolic pact: the return of historically taken territories in exchange for what the US claims has been taken from it—which, he asserts, is nothing. 

He concluded by calling for dialogue on equal terms, and rejecting the use of force or missiles against poorer nations.

Adding:

🚨 US military moves VERY CLOSE to Venezuela

🛰 Satellite images and flight-tracking data reveal a sharp increase in US military activity around Venezuela, the Financial Times reports.

♦️ The Roosevelt Roads naval base in Puerto Rico has been reactivated after more than 20 years, with recent images showing runway works and the presence of F-35 fighters, refueling aircraft, and surveillance planes as well as those used for electronic warfare, which have also been deployed.

♦️ Satellite imagery shows US warships operating less than 100 km from Venezuela, including vessels resembling an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and the ship Iwo Jima amphibious assault. 

♦️ The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group joined the force in November, bringing total US troops in the Caribbean to over 14,000.

🤥 Donald Trump earlier declared a “total blockade” on US-sanctioned tankers heading to and from Venezuela, also hinting that he would not rule out war with the South American country, and that more oil tankers would be seized.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Jacob Thomas
The trap is set: Israel&#8217;s push into Lebanon with new drone strikes risks a devastating ambush

The trap is set: Israel’s push into Lebanon with new drone strikes risks a devastating ambush

Lance D Johnson
Record U.S. arms sale to Taiwan escalates tensions; China warns of &#8220;military confrontation&#8221;

Record U.S. arms sale to Taiwan escalates tensions; China warns of “military confrontation”

Belle Carter
DOJ releases new batch of Epstein files amid intensifying legal and political firestorm

DOJ releases new batch of Epstein files amid intensifying legal and political firestorm

Jacob Thomas
Trump administration escalates denaturalization efforts, targeting immigrants with criminal convictions

Trump administration escalates denaturalization efforts, targeting immigrants with criminal convictions

Belle Carter
House passes MTG&#8217;s &#8220;Protect Children&#8217;s Innocence Act&#8221; banning gender-related interventions for minors

House passes MTG’s “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” banning gender-related interventions for minors

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy