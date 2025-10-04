Remembering Charlie Kirk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the second most tragic thing that happened in my lifetime to alter the course of man, the first being the loss of John F Kennedy. Being in the 3rd grade, I don't remember much except how it affected everyone. Charlie's light will burn brighter than ever before with his stand for Jesus, "Yeshua" our Savior. I hope this is a reminder for all of you to give the glory to God and repent and be grateful that He loved us first and gave His only Son that we may have eternal life with Him if we believe!