BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Remembering Charlie Kirk
Endgame
Endgame
83 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 22 hours ago


This is the second most tragic thing that happened in my lifetime to alter the course of man, the first being the loss of John F Kennedy. Being in the 3rd grade, I don't remember much except how it affected everyone. Charlie's light will burn brighter than ever before with his stand for Jesus, "Yeshua" our Savior. I hope this is a reminder for all of you to give the glory to God and repent and be grateful that He loved us first and gave His only Son that we may have eternal life with Him if we believe!

Keywords
tuckertucker carlsoncharlie kirkcarlsonassassinationcharliekirktucker carlson showerikacharliekirkcharlie kirk assassinationerika kirkwe are charliewe are charlie kirkcharlie kirk podcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy