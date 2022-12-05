Governments, Big Corporations, and Major Foundations Working to Destroy Agriculture in Montana

Nathan Descheemaeker is a senior research associate and policy analyst associated with Liberty Sentinel, an Americanist organization founded by TNA’s Alex Newman.





At November’s Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City, Utah, Descheemaeker spoke with TNA senior editor Bill Jasper regarding the efforts of the state and federal governments, international NGOs, and environmental organizations to “rewild” much of Montana’s land, basically locking up the land and resources that domestic farmers and ranchers need — and have had legal rights to for generations — for food production.





This is being done, of course, in the name of the environment and climate policy, and it destabilizes both the cattle industry and the energy sector, which Descheemaeker emphasizes are closely related.





Descheemaeker and others are working to educate and equip county commissioners and local governments to help represent the people against the multibillion-dollar outside interests pushing the globalist agenda to destroy agriculture in Montana.





