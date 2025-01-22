BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 195 - Trump's First 100 Days - What do you want to see?
2guysdrinkingcoffee
2guysdrinkingcoffee
For a long time now, since FDR, presidents have been judged by what they can get done in their first 100 days. President Trump is entering office this time with an overwhelming mandate from the people of this country. As of the evening of January 20th in less than a day in office, he signed a flurry of Executive Orders. But, what specifically are We The People looking for in these first 100 days.
We will discuss import things that need done, but we want your input as to what you want to see done between now and May 3rd.
Please plan on joining us and telling us what you want to see happen.

Keywords
trumpexecutive orders100 days
