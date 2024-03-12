Create New Account
Ancient Alien Experiments & Earth's Crypto Terrestrials
Michael Salla


Mar 11, 2024


Earth has hosted many human and non-human civilizations for billions of years. Our current global civilization is just the latest in a series of experiments designed to create a corporeal vessel that can responsibly and compassionately handle next-level soul incarnations. On March 23rd, 2024, Dr. Michael Salla will reveal several of Earth's Ancients who still exist within the inner Earth habitats, safe from the surface changes and challenges affecting Humanity's Awakening.


awakeningaliensexperimentsancientswebinarexopoliticsinner earthmichael sallacryptoterrestrials

