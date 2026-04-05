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I want you to believe
that you can be free
I want you to know
just what you can be
Let go of the pain
let go of the doubt
Believe in yourself
there is a way out
if you believe
there is no pain
if you believe
there is no doubt
if you believe
there is a way out
no more pain
no more doubt
if you believe
there is a way out
the times are changing
fear runs deep
easy distractions
keep you from sleep
work like a slave
its never enough
believe their lies
close your eyes
if you believe
there is no pain
if you believe
there is no doubt
if you believe
there is a way out
no more pain
no more doubt
if you believe
there is a way out
no more pain
no more doubt
if you believe
there is a way out