I want you to believe

that you can be free



I want you to know

just what you can be



Let go of the pain

let go of the doubt



Believe in yourself

there is a way out



if you believe

there is no pain

if you believe

there is no doubt

if you believe

there is a way out



no more pain

no more doubt

if you believe

there is a way out



the times are changing

fear runs deep



easy distractions

keep you from sleep



work like a slave

its never enough



believe their lies

close your eyes



if you believe

there is no pain

if you believe

there is no doubt

if you believe

there is a way out



no more pain

no more doubt

if you believe

there is a way out



no more pain

no more doubt

if you believe

there is a way out