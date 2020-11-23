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Mazel Tov President Donald J Trump on your victory!
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14 views • November 23, 2020
BY Rabbi Isser Z Weisberg November 20, 2020
Please pray to God, to ask for miracles for President Trump. Your prayers are needed to beat the Evil Anti God Radical Left. God wants to hear from you, just like a Parent wants to hear from a Child. This is a Spiritual War. Just like the Snake in the Garden of Eden lying and deceiving to Eve.
Please pray to God, to ask for miracles for President Trump. Your prayers are needed to beat the Evil Anti God Radical Left. God wants to hear from you, just like a Parent wants to hear from a Child. This is a Spiritual War. Just like the Snake in the Garden of Eden lying and deceiving to Eve.
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