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THE GREATEST SYSTEM LIE
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81 views • January 02, 2022
The biggest conspiracy in the world today is not that 9/11 was an inside job, nor that the Illuminati is controlling the world. Ironically, these other conspiracy theories only help the satanic forces to distract you from the ultimate conspiracy... which is not a theory at all, but rather something that you can verify for yourself very easily. Don't get distracted by talk of inside jobs and government top secrets. Focus instead on exposing the greatest conspiracy of all time. This video will help you to understand what that is, and what you need to do to fight against it.
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