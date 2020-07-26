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'COGNITIVE DISSONANCE, MASS MEDIA MANIPULATION AND THE RISE OF CENSORSHIP IN AMERICA
LivingLawSociety
LivingLawSociety
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205 views • July 26, 2020
Intro on this video by a friend: Howard Nemaizer is my Torrington, CT Friend and long time Truth Warrior whose dozen plus years of providing alternative news has banned him by the new/old world order oligarchs who own main stream media and everything but the remaining We, God's People's Warriors with boots on the ground with the entire Company of Heaven including all the Souls of all who sacrificed their lives to create and preserve God's unalienable equal rights to Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness forged in Natural, Common Law, Declaration of Independence and Original Constitution and Bill of Rights, including the missing 13th Amendment.
Howard's Truth Talk News Channels have been taken down and censored by you-tube and his .com channel can't be shared on face book because it doesn't 'meet community standards'... Please check it out and share!

Original Video notes follow:

TRUTH TALK NEWS CHANNEL 2
8.64K subscribers
TRUTH TALK NEWS Episode 2. Broadcast 10/10/19 on Spectrum Northwest CT Cable CH 192.

Watch Truth Talk News - Thursdays 9PM Spectrum Western Connecticut Cable CH 192 - Weekly discussions of suppressed history, current events, social engineering, the esoteric and exoteric, and all things New World Order. LIVE simulcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/truthtalknews...

http://www.howardnema.com
http://www.youtube.com/TruthTalkNewsC...
http://www.youtube.com/TruthTalkNews
http://www.facebook.com/truthtalknews


TRUTH TALK NEWS First Season 2019-2020:
1. 10/3 Introduction to Truth Talk News
2. 10/10 Cognitive Dissonance, Mass Media Manipulation And The Rise of Censorship In America
3. 10/17 The Dawn of Man And The Secrets of the Ages/2001: A Space Odyssey (excerpts)
4. 10/24 Community Night/AMERICAN AMNESIA PERFORMS LIVE
5. 10/31 Mysteries, Myths and Realities of Religion And The Spiritual Battle of Good vs. Evil
6. 11/7 Introduction to Secret Societies/A Tribute To Milton William Cooper 5/6/43 - 11/6/01
7. 11/14 Our Political System Isn't Broken It's Fixed /Network (excerpts)
8. 11/21 Social Engineering
9. 11/28 The Intentional Dumbing Down of America And Our Culture of Death
10. 12/5 Destruction Of The Family Unit
11. 12/12 The Transformation Of America/Freedom From Fascism (excerpts)
12. 12/19 Agenda 21
13. 12/26 The Shadow Government Network (MATURE SUBJECT MATTER)
14. 1/2 The Federal Reserve
15. 1/9 Fractional Reserve Banking And Big Government /Mad As Hell
16. 1/16 The Global Depopulation Agenda
17. 1/23 CIA MK ULTRA: Then And Now
18. 1/30 Big Pharma Big Profits
19. 2/6 Poverty, Deindustrialization And the New World Order/Soylent Green
20. 2/13 Big Government Big Problems
21. 2/20 Order Out Of Chaos
22. 2/27 The New Death Camps: Poisoning Our Minds, Bodies, Souls, Air, Food And Water
23. 3/5 Glorifying Deviance, Drugs Violence And Urban Decay/The Warriors
24. 3/12 Artificial Intelligence, Transhumanism, Singularity And Virtual Immortality
25. 3/19 Wars, Scourges And Scams
26. 4/2 America's Secret Destiny

All information reported on TRUTH TALK NEWS and HowardNema.com is sourced and verifiable and for the purposes of education and FAIR USE. Take advantage of the many books, articles, videos and FULL PDF's available for FREE, safe downloads at http://www.HowardNema.com
Keywords
titles of nobility acttitle 10 section 253obstruction of state and federal law
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