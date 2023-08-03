Create New Account
US High School Soccer Feat. James Webb Class of 2024
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube!


Featured course:
Winning Soccer Vol. 6: Dribbling and Shooting Skills featuring Coach Joe Luxbacher
Get the complete course @ https://bit.ly/WinningSoccer0823

On today's show we have a striker and midfielder ready to light up your programs' scoreboard and some great passing tips from (coach) Dr. Joseph Luxbacher.
Video credits:

James Webb Class of 2024
James Webb Soccer
@jameswebbsoccer809
https://www.youtube.com/@jameswebbsoccer809

Two Touch Soccer Passing Drill - Coach Joseph Luxbacher
https://bit.ly/WinningSoccer0823
SportVideos
@sportdvds
https://www.youtube.com/@sportdvds

Keywords
soccerfutbolsoccer coachsoccer recruithigh school soccersoccer training

