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COVID-19 Vaccines: IT'S ALL ABOUT THE MONEY
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467 views • November 17, 2021
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai explains how these COVID-19 experimental gene therapy "vaccines" are the gateway to BILLION DOLLAR PROFITS for Big Pharma. It's all about the money. Many are convinced it's much more than that, but money is definitely one part of the equation and a easily understandable one.
Excerpt from Red Pill Expo Spring 2021
https://redpillexpo.org
Red Pill Expo 2021 - Saturday Q&A
https://rumble.com/vko3um-red-pill-expo-2021-saturday-q-and-a.html
Excerpt from Red Pill Expo Spring 2021
https://redpillexpo.org
Red Pill Expo 2021 - Saturday Q&A
https://rumble.com/vko3um-red-pill-expo-2021-saturday-q-and-a.html
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