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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-18-2021 Another Cyber Attack
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60 views • May 18, 2021
The UK is sending out squads to combat what they call "vaccine hesitancy" as they continue to spread fear about the non existent Indina strain of the non existent covid19 virus. Ireland is reporting a ransomware attack on their healthcare system. As cyber polygon gets closer will we see more of these coincidences talked about in the msm?? We think so!
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Article Links:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9582739/Ministers-hope-targeted-vaccine-drive-beat-Indian-Covid-variant.html
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2021/05/irelands-healthcare-system-taken-down-after-ransomware-attack/
https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210513/six-flags-donates-50000-free-tickets-to-encourage-youths-to-get-vaccines
https://www.pilatustoday.ch/coronavirus/strafanzeige-gegen-die-nationale-task-force-eingereicht-141907839
Thumbnail Link:
https://irishtechnews.ie/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/cyber_attack_1620999201.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9582739/Ministers-hope-targeted-vaccine-drive-beat-Indian-Covid-variant.html
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2021/05/irelands-healthcare-system-taken-down-after-ransomware-attack/
https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210513/six-flags-donates-50000-free-tickets-to-encourage-youths-to-get-vaccines
https://www.pilatustoday.ch/coronavirus/strafanzeige-gegen-die-nationale-task-force-eingereicht-141907839
Thumbnail Link:
https://irishtechnews.ie/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/cyber_attack_1620999201.jpg
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