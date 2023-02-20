https://gettr.com/post/p28udpm9ff4
2/19/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP’s weaponized balloon is a game-changer in the world of warfare, and America’s costly weapons will be useless when challenged by huge amounts of cheap balloons from the CCP！
#CCPballoon #biochemicalWeapon #Cuba #Venezuela #theBahamas #Canada
2/19/2023 文贵直播：中共气球彻底改变了世界战争的游戏规则，美国昂贵的武器系统在大量廉价的中共气球面前将无用武之地！
#中共气球 #生化武器 #古巴 #委内瑞拉 #巴哈马 #加拿大
