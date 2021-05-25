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Don't Get Thrown Out of God's Party!
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0 view • May 25, 2021
Luke chapter fourteen records 3 parables Jesus gave at one exclusive dinner party. Of course, His overall message was intended to make his host and fellow guests think about God's view of "getting together". Isn't this the exact same problem we have in the Christian culture today?
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