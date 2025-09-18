© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jimmy Kimmel Suspended by ABC After Controversial Charlie Kirk Comments
Description
ABC has indefinitely suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the host’s harsh remarks about the Charlie Kirk shooting and conservative political groups. The decision triggered backlash from political figures and broadcasters alike, fueling debates about free speech and media censorship. Stay updated with the latest developments.
Hashtags
#JimmyKimmel #ABCSuspension #CharlieKirk #FreeSpeech #MediaCensorship #DonaldTrump #FCC #LateNightTV #PoliticalControversy #MediaNews