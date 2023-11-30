Over the past 48 hours, the situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction has deteriorated sharply. So a few hours ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially confirmed the capture of the strategically important settlement of 'Khromove', located in the Northwest of Bakhmut. Let me remind you that the first who declared about the fall of the settlement of Khromove, were war correspondents. They reported about it on November 28.................
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.