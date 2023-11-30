Over the past 48 hours, the situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction has deteriorated sharply. So a few hours ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially confirmed the capture of the strategically important settlement of 'Khromove', located in the Northwest of Bakhmut. Let me remind you that the first who declared about the fall of the settlement of Khromove, were war correspondents. They reported about it on November 28.................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN