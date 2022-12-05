Create New Account
THE COVID BACKTRACK BEGINS
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published a day ago

Government leaders and health agencies across the globe are attempting to distance themselves from their own statements made during the Covid-19 pandemic. This time, the FDA is claiming its discouragement of the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 was just a recommendation, not a mandate for doctors or patients, while Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau insists he never demonized the unvaccinated.


POSTED: December 5, 2022

