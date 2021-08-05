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Christians Are Leaving Corporate Jobs in Droves
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1410 views • August 05, 2021
"Life on Fire" is a community of nearly 200 thousand Christians who are being encouraged to ignite their careers by either stepping it up at work or branching out on their own.
Hundreds gathered in Dallas, Texas July 22-25 for an "Abundance" event for training, motivation, worship and more.
https://lifeonfire.com
https://www.lifeonfireacademy.com/launch
https://lifeonfire.com/abundance/
Hundreds gathered in Dallas, Texas July 22-25 for an "Abundance" event for training, motivation, worship and more.
https://lifeonfire.com
https://www.lifeonfireacademy.com/launch
https://lifeonfire.com/abundance/
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