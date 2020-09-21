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Lewy-Body Dementia: Part I
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27 views • September 21, 2020
This is an educational video about Lew-body dementia which accompanies the progression of Parkinson's disease. This first part explains the causes and explores some of the resources you need to make sure are in place due to the unpredictability of disease progression. Please remember to "like" and "subscribe" if you find the content helpful.
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