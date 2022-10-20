Steve Kirsch & Dr. McCullough on Implications of CV-19 Shot Being on Kids' Vax Schedule

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(Oct 20, 2022) Steve Kirsch and Dr. Peter McCullough discuss the major implications of the CDC's unanimous and disturbing 15-0 vote to add the experimental mRNA COVID-19 shot to the child and adolescent immunization schedule.
Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v1oybzw-steve-kirsch-and-dr.-mccullough.html