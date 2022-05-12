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BrainMag Magnesium L-Threonate Brain Calming Protection of Trauma Acidosis Ryan Dr Bill Deagle 5/22
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72 views • May 12, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uop96fNmEkNx/
Brain Mag features the same Albion forms of magnesium found in Magnesium Chelate plus Magtein™ (magnesium L-threonate), the only form of magnesium proven in animal studies to cross the blood-brain barrier. Boosting the brain’s magnesium level is vital to healthy cognition, which includes long- and shorter memory, learning, stress management, and sleep.*
https://www.nutrimedical.com/product/brain-mag-berry-flavored-powder-container/
Brain Mag features the same Albion forms of magnesium found in Magnesium Chelate plus Magtein™ (magnesium L-threonate), the only form of magnesium proven in animal studies to cross the blood-brain barrier. Boosting the brain’s magnesium level is vital to healthy cognition, which includes long- and shorter memory, learning, stress management, and sleep.*
https://www.nutrimedical.com/product/brain-mag-berry-flavored-powder-container/
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