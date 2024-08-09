BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Destroyed armored group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
0
133 views • 8 months ago

Russian troops destroyed an armored group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukrainian militants tried to break through to our positions, but were stopped by our ATGM fire and drone strikes. After that, UAV operators work on the remaining militants, dropping ammunition on them from quadcopters.

The Russian Army in Kursk Oblast stopped an attack by an AFU armored company damaging several of the vehicles and killing several militants. 

The AFU - per military bloggers and other sources bypassed villages where the Russian Army, Rosgvardiya, FSB and local militia had set up strongpoints. Where they ran into field strongpoints they were stopped.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
