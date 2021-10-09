Fauci & His Communist Allies Suppress Effective Drugs Like Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin Against the COVID

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9/29/2021 Dr. Zev Zelenko: Fauci and his communist allies suppress the effective drugs like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin against the Covid, but give green light to remdesivir and vaccines, which are harmful to the body, from Pfizer. The sales income skyrocketed in the first half year for Pfizer.