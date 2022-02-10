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Amanda Bynes Being Sexually Groomed by Dan Schneider Behind the Scenes On the Amanda Show
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27 views • February 10, 2022
This is a "behind the scenes" featurette found on The Amanda Show Volume 2 the Girls' Room DVD. If your daughter's boss (when she was fourteen years old) was doing this (2:27) and this (4:50) to her and she developed paranoid schizophrenia later in life, wouldn't you feel a bit suspicious of what was really happening back then?
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-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/02/news/child-predators/amanda-bynes-being-sexually-groomed-by-dan-schneider-behind-the-scenes-on-the-amanda-show/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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