Coercive Collective's Greatest Lie: “We are all One”

It is being used at the deepest level of our comprehension of this reality to subjugate us to the whims of the collective. For the “greater good” of course.



When attempting to grasp the answer to question “Who am I?” inevitably one arrives at the topic of the “origin of it all”. Did we always exist as individuals or were we created?

I don’t know the answer to that. Yet.

What I know for sure from my direct experience of the self, it is that of an individual only connected to – as opposite to being integral part of – this construct through the circumstance of being captured within it. Yep, matrix has got us for as long we are here we are all plugged into delusion of oneness.

Thinking that we are part of the “One” is readily exploitable mental trap and part of our programming, making it easy for the collective to control us after we abdicated our sovereignty.

It makes us susceptible at the time of crossing over at first to the Astral Indoctrination constructs and then after being properly indoctrinated, recycled back to one of the loosh farms for another productive re-incarceration.

Look deeper at who the proponents of this false concept are and it becomes clear how is has been weaponized. NO. I am NOT in this together. We all have been brainwashed and forcibly collectivized to serve as a cog in the machine of which at the deepest level we are not part of. We have been made. Isn't it a high time we turn the tables on our captors?