They are DOING IT - Cables CUT & Towers DOWN - Police UNABLE to Send RED ALERT | Patrick Humphrey
Source :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UcD5oFb5NE - Patrick Humphrey https://www.youtube.com/@PatrickHumphrey.

Twitter : https://twitter.com/PatrickHumphre

Patrick Humphrey The grid and supply chain are under attack in Florida, New Mexico, France, Germany and California. Prepare now for shtf as things escalate. Cables have been cut and communications have been knocked out in some place. Cement plants have been attack, fiber optic cables have been cable power stations have been hit and railway cables have been cut. Police in New Mexico are unable to send out emergency red alert. Prepare now for blackouts and cell towers to go down shtf is here

Patrick Humphrey :  “Stand firm, and you will win life.” Luke 21:19


hoaxbiblevirusgilets jaunesdictaturecoronavaccincovid 19bibicabayacreateurcanular

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
