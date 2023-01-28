Διευθύνον στέλεχος της PFIZER ΟΜΟΛΟΓΕΙ και μετά προσπαθεί να σπάσει την κάμερα... (2 βίντεο και άρθρο)

΄Ο Τζόρνταν Γουόκερ, Διευθυντής Έρευνας και Ανάπτυξης Στρατηγικών Επιχειρήσεων και Σχεδιασμού mRNA της Pfizer, μιλάει εν αγνοία του σε δημοσιογράφο με κρυφή κάμερα
Όταν αντιλαμβάνεται την κρυφή βιντεοσκόπηση, προσπαθεί να σπάσει την κάμερα!
ΟΜΟΛΟΓΙΑ από Διευθύνον στέλεχος της PFIZER: Κάνουμε μεταλλάξεις στον ιό για να φτιάξουμε εμβόλια, αλλά δεν το λέμε δημόσια – αυτό έγινε και στη Γιουχάν
ΔΕΙΤΕ... 💥 https://anazitiseis.gr/omologia-apo-diefthynon-stelechos-tis-pfizer-kanoume-metallaxeis-ston-io-gia-na-ftiaxoume-emvolia-alla-den-to-leme-dimosia-afto-egine-kai-sti-giouchan/
