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A Federalist Blowout: South Carolina Ratifies the Constitution
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64 views • May 23, 2022
May 23, 1788 - South Carolina became the 8th state to ratify the Constitution, easily doing so after just a few short days of debate. But was the federalist victory representative of the people, or were the antifederalists just outmaneuvered?
Path to Liberty: May 23, 2022
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Path to Liberty: May 23, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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