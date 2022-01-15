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Jacinda - Stop Gene Jabbing our Children
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50 views • January 15, 2022
NZ children aged 5-11 will be vaccinated from Monday 17, January.
William Bisset, from the Brilin Functional Medicine Center talks to Ross Heblethwaite, Health Researcher & Educator, about the nonsensical science surrounding the jab roll out for children aged five to 11, commencing Monday January 17.
This is a both a warning & a push, to stand up for the children, whether they are your or not.
Please share far and wide.
Please consider donating: https://www.counterspinmedia.com
And check out Brilin Functional Medicine Center for all your health inquiries:
https://www.brilin.co.nz
https://www.banned.video/
Counterspin New Zealand
William Bisset, from the Brilin Functional Medicine Center talks to Ross Heblethwaite, Health Researcher & Educator, about the nonsensical science surrounding the jab roll out for children aged five to 11, commencing Monday January 17.
This is a both a warning & a push, to stand up for the children, whether they are your or not.
Please share far and wide.
Please consider donating: https://www.counterspinmedia.com
And check out Brilin Functional Medicine Center for all your health inquiries:
https://www.brilin.co.nz
https://www.banned.video/
Counterspin New Zealand
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