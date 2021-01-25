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Cosmic creativity -- how art evolves consciousness: Alex Grey at TEDxMaui 2013
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10 views • January 25, 2021
Visionary artist Alex Grey began his career as a medical illustrator at Harvard Medical School, but is best known for paintings that present the physical and subtle anatomy of an individual in the context of cosmic, biological and technological evolution. His work has been featured in Time and Newsweek, on the Discovery Channel, and as album art for TOOL, the Beastie Boys and Nirvana.
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
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