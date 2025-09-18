BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russian Aerospace Forces struck an enemy stronghold where enemy infantry had rushed in
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1315 followers
Follow
112 views • 1 day ago

FAB on the exposed live force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Pokrovske (Krasnoarmiyske) direction near Novopavlivka. The Smuglyanka detachment and the Russian Aerospace Forces struck an enemy stronghold where enemy infantry had rushed in.

✨ Novopavlivka is on the front line, and such support is extremely important for our advancing troops.

Two majors

Adding: 

Another Exchange of Bodies📝

Between Russia and the so-called Ukraine, the first body exchange of fallen servicemen in the past month was conducted. According to State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliev, the Russian side transferred 1,000 AFU members' bodies to the Kyiv regime. In return, the remains of 24 Russian servicemen were received, who will be laid to rest on their native land. The exchange took place in the Gomel Region of Belarus.

The previous body exchange occurred on August 19. Such operations are conducted within humanitarian agreements with Turkey's mediation, and despite the intensity of combat actions, remain one of the few stable channels of interaction between the sides.

📌Since early summer 2025, such exchanges have become regular. Based on open data, since June, Russia has already transferred more than nine thousand bodies, while the Ukrainian side has transferred just over a hundred fallen fighters.

#Russia #Ukraine

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
