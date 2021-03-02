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UK COVID-19 CONTRACTS (Jew Mercenaries) ~ Our blood is in your hands ~ [Ezekiel 22:12-13].
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10 views • March 02, 2021
Jewry/SOS/Cabal's mercenaries who took the Jew bribe to commit fraud, murder and genocide.
# Bilderberg's Mercenaries
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/50-039-vanished-039-nazi-origin-bilderbergers-controlling-the-039-new-medical-tyranny-039_erLyZbysbVrtFTW.html
# Wikispooks
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Bilderberg/2021
===
# Vaccines Impacts (The injured, crippled and dead) Named:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/federation-of-state-medical-boards-threatens-doctors-who-speak-out-against-covid-19-vaccines/
# Vaccine Consent Form
https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/vaccine-consent-form
# Truth Unmasked
http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/religious-mask-exemption.html
# Religious exemption
http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/religious-mask-exemption.html
===
Are you ready to submit your petitions to The Courts of Heaven?
# The Mighty Hand of God
https://bthenetwork.com/2020/11/16/tribulation-now-interview-are-you-ready-to-submit-the-petition/
Pray for the full Judgement of God and of Jesus Christ to fall upon the mercenaries and butchers of Satan. Pray and fast souls and do spiritual warfare.
===
It's the end of our race, Israel.
# Bilderberg's Mercenaries
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/50-039-vanished-039-nazi-origin-bilderbergers-controlling-the-039-new-medical-tyranny-039_erLyZbysbVrtFTW.html
# Wikispooks
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Bilderberg/2021
===
# Vaccines Impacts (The injured, crippled and dead) Named:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/federation-of-state-medical-boards-threatens-doctors-who-speak-out-against-covid-19-vaccines/
# Vaccine Consent Form
https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/vaccine-consent-form
# Truth Unmasked
http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/religious-mask-exemption.html
# Religious exemption
http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/religious-mask-exemption.html
===
Are you ready to submit your petitions to The Courts of Heaven?
# The Mighty Hand of God
https://bthenetwork.com/2020/11/16/tribulation-now-interview-are-you-ready-to-submit-the-petition/
Pray for the full Judgement of God and of Jesus Christ to fall upon the mercenaries and butchers of Satan. Pray and fast souls and do spiritual warfare.
===
It's the end of our race, Israel.
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