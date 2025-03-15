© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL Putin response to Trump's appeal on behalf of encircled Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk:
At today's Security Council meeting, Putin stated that he 'understands' Trump's plea to treat thousands of blocked Ukrainian troops humanely — it can only be fulfilled if Kiev orders its troops to SURRENDER.
Source @RT
