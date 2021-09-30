Ohio Brett: Who Is Funding Good?

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Ohio Brett has joined forces with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Coach Dave to raise funds that they will be able to put towards the RIGHT people who are on the front lines fighting for our freedoms such as Attorney Thomas Renz! They are traveling around the country and so far have raised over $400,000 dollars. Ohio Brett tells us that 20 percent of that will go towards costs and the rest will go toward fighting for our freedoms in the causes and areas that need it the most on the frontlines of the battle of the ages that we are in!
Their goal is to get one million Americans who can donate $100- if you would like to be a part of this amazing fundraising effort, go to TheChristianRevolution.Net
Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/join-us-live-in-our-first-clouthub-meeting-interview-with-ohio-brett/