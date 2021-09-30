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Ohio Brett: Who Is Funding Good?
Resistance Chicks
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93 views • September 30, 2021
Leah and I met Ohio Brett at BardsFEST last month and we were privileged this week to have a chance to catch up with him in the midst of the amazing patriot fundraising going on at http://TheChristianRevolution.net

Ohio Brett has joined forces with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Coach Dave to raise funds that they will be able to put towards the RIGHT people who are on the front lines fighting for our freedoms such as Attorney Thomas Renz! They are traveling around the country and so far have raised over $400,000 dollars. Ohio Brett tells us that 20 percent of that will go towards costs and the rest will go toward fighting for our freedoms in the causes and areas that need it the most on the frontlines of the battle of the ages that we are in!

Their goal is to get one million Americans who can donate $100- if you would like to be a part of this amazing fundraising effort, go to TheChristianRevolution.Net
Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/join-us-live-in-our-first-clouthub-meeting-interview-with-ohio-brett/
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coach davedr sherri tenpenny
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